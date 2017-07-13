Column: Do something for someone else

“Who makes a difference? You do! Do something for someone else! The world can change through your efforts. It’s a powerful way to feel good and reduce stress.”

These are the words the most recent past president of the Prescott Noon Lions, Chuck Matthews, used to address the members in his last message as their President. Chuck was echoing the words of the Lions Club founder, Melvin Jones, who founded the Lions Club 100 years ago this year. Melvin Jones’ personal code was “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else.”

Chuck’s additional points are also salient. By helping others, we do feel better about ourselves and our personal stress is diminished. This often occurs because our problems don’t seem so bad when compared to some of the difficulties faced by others. The Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in the world with clubs in 210 countries. Locally, there are Lions Clubs in all of the Quad Cities, some with three or four clubs. There are morning, evening and noon Clubs and all of them assist charities. Almost all of the charities served are local.

There are many other service clubs that assist others. In addition to the Lions, if one is looking to give back to the community there are many other service and religious clubs and organizations for which one can volunteer. Just to name a few volunteer groups, there are the Kiwanis, Elks, Rotary, VFW, Salvation Army, Knights of Columbus, Masons, People Who Care, as well as both campuses of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the VA Hospital at Fort Whipple.

Practically every church in our area is more than willing to direct volunteers for any number of charities that they support. No prior experience is necessary to donate to a worthy cause. There are no age or physical requirements for those who wish to donate their time. Those still in school as well as those in their 90s have volunteered.

Millennials are often given bad press, but we should remember that the ranks of our military are filled with volunteers. Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, medical technicians as well as many other careers that are dedicated to serving others, are peopled by this group. There are some millennials who apparently have lived such a sheltered, protected life that they require “safe zones,” coloring books, puppies and soothing music when they get stressed. Stress to this subset, can be triggered by “micro aggressions” that may be words or looks given by others. Calling anyone in this classification a “snowflake” would likely send them into a crying jag. No one knows what damage past derogatory terms like, wimp, pantywaist or pansy would do to their tender psyches. Those who find that they belong in this circle of individuals need to do themselves and the world a favor.

The best prescription would be to volunteer at a shelter for abused women and children, a suicide hotline or any of the organizations listed above. After a short time serving those in need they would learn two valuable lessons: they are not the center of the universe and giving of one’s self puts the world in perspective.

Two of my brother Lions, Rich Savage and Art Filippino, knew and lived these lesson. They passed away last month. God bless them and may they rest in peace.

Buz Williams is a retired Long Beach, California, police officer who has lived in Prescott since 2004.