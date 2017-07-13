Brooklyn, Cedar fires contained; Bull Fire 78% contained

The Brooklyn and Cedar fires were 100 percent contained Thursday morning, July 13, after having burned a combined 33,000 acres since July 7, and the Bull Fire was 78 percent contained at 5,161 acres, Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Dolores Garcia said.

“Fire operations will consist mainly of mop up from fire suppression activities and monitoring any continuing fire movement,” she said.

Rain on the Brooklyn and the Cedar Fire Wednesday helped firefighters, but the Bull Fire remained mostly dry.

The closure order on the Agua Fria National Monument has been lifted. The closure order for the fire area on the Cave Creek Ranger District remains in effect. This closure includes all lands, trails and roads on the District west of National Forest System Road 24, Seven Springs Road, north of FS Road 41, (Table Mesa Road, and south of FS Road 269, Bloody Basin Road. FS Road 41 is closed from the Tonto Forest boundary on the west to its terminus at FS Road 24.

The Tonto National Forest’s Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has begun its assessment of the fires’ effects to determine what, if any, measures should be taken to reduce any risks to people, property, and sensitive resources if heavy rains should occur in the burned area.