Three fires near Black Canyon City approaching containment

The Brooklyn Fire, burning northeast Black Canyon City, has charred 32,800 acres and is 85 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, while the smaller Bull and Cedar fires are at 76 and 95 percent containment respectively, said Dolores Garcia, spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management.

“There are no remaining threats to the community of Black Canyon City,” she said.

Tuesday, July 11, firefighters on the Brooklyn Fire knocked out some areas of heat and smoke that were moving down into the Agua Fria drainage, and made some observation flights to assess damage.

The Bull Fire remained the most active, Garcia said, burning slowly down from high ridges into a bowl of mostly grassy fuels. On the Cedar, fire moved down from a cliff face to Forest Road 269 and went out with no threats to the existing fire line.

Both the Brooklyn Fire and the Cedar fire received rain Tuesday, and storms dropped between one-third and one-half inch of rain on the Brooklyn Fire and produced several dry lightning strikes over the area.

There were no evacuations or closures to Interstate 17 Wednesday, July 12. A closure order is in effect for Agua Fria National Monument as well as road closures at the junction of Forest Road 24 and 41, Bloody Basin Road east of I-17, Table Mesa Road east of I- 17, and the junction of Forest Service Road 68 and 677.