Rally in support of Prescott’s Prop 443 set for Thursday

The group supporting the City of Prescott’s Proposition 443 is conducting a community rally from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Holiday Courtyard on Montezuma Street in downtown Prescott.

The “Rally ’Round Prescott” event is sponsored by the Stand for Prescott organizers for the Political Action Committee Yes on 443.

The rally is a free event, and organizers urge the public “to come and learn more about the importance of voting yes on 443.”

BBQ and soft drinks will be free while they last, and alcoholic drinks will be available for a cost. Members of the Prescott City Council and candidates that support 443 will be on hand helping with burgers and hotdogs. Live music will entertain, and speakers will take the stage to share information about Prop 443.

A news release from Stand for Prescott notes that the City of Prescott has an unfunded liability of more than $78.4 million from a legally mandated state-run Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

“The annual payments the city is required to pay have caused a reduction in critical services, like fire and police and is threatening to drastically diminish other services,” the release stated. “Stand for Prescott is a grassroots citizens’ group dedicated to keeping Prescott the best it can be.”

The proposition’s supporters created the Stand for Prescott PAC. More information is available online at: standforprescott.com.

The Holiday Courtyard is located at 150 S. Montezuma St.