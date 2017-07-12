Public comments being accepted for Superior Court appointment

With preliminary interviews by Gov. Doug Ducey’s office wrapped up, Yavapai County Superior Court is one step closer to receiving its newest judge.

The four candidates being considered for the appointment are Joseph Goldstein, Andre Carmen, John Napper and Any Jolley.

The position is open because Judge Jennifer Campbell has been appointed to sit on the Arizona Court of Appeals bench.

Members of the public had the opportunity to comment about the candidates in person during the preliminary interviews, which took place at the Yavapai County Courthouse on Thursday, July 6.

“We had about a dozen people stand up to comment,” said Patrick Ptak, Gov. Ducey’s Senior Press Secretary. “They ranged from supporting a candidate to opposing a candidate to offering their opinion about how each candidate did in the interview.”

Candidates are being judged based on three main criteria, according to the governor’s office.

Criteria:

An accomplished lawyer who has made his or her mark on the legal community.

Someone who shows the qualities of leadership and a commitment to service beyond just his or her legal career.

And someone who shares the governor’s judicial philosophy, which is someone who respects the separation of powers and will interpret laws as they are written.

The governor’s office is now in the process of scheduling a second round of interviews, which will take place in the capitol and not be open to the public.

Until those interviews occur – which no date has been set for yet – the public may submit further comments via azgovenor.gov/judges.

“If someone was looking to [submit a comment], I wouldn’t wait on doing that; I would do it as soon as possible,” Ptak said.

Once the second round of interviews is complete, the governor’s staff will confer with Gov. Ducey about how he wishes to proceed.

There is no deadline for the decision to be made by.

“We’re hoping to make an appointment as soon as possible,” Ptak said.