Letter: Phones yes, cameras no?

Editor:

Can anyone explain the Prescott Rodeo’s ban on cameras while hundreds of fans are taking pictures all through the performances with their smart phones? I was blocked at the entrance on July 4th and had to return my camera to our car. I only had a hand-held camera, not a large DSLR with added lenses etc. I would hope that the Rodeo management are aware that at least 80% of those attending had smart phones, and during the performances perhaps 50% of those were taking stills and videos with their phones. During the trick rope and riding entertainment the people in front of me took videos of the entire performance with their phones.



I was really disappointed because we had back row seating where I was able to stand up and could have taken outstanding unobstructed photos.



For all the Prescott Rodeos that I previously attended I was able to carry in my camera.

Everett Sanborn

Prescott