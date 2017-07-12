Letter: Jayme is a reminder

Editor:

Only a relatively short time ago, I was sitting and enjoying my normal meal at Taco Don’s. It was almost closing time and I didn’t want to hold up the dedicated staff, so I was eating at a faster pace than normal. Then the owner, Jayme Salazar, appeared at my table and sat down to talk … as he did with so many people. He called me “Ricardo” as he always did … even though everyone else calls me Rick.

I was no one special. Jayme knew so many people. But, he sat down to shoot the breeze with me in a very relaxed and cordial manner — which many of you reading this have experienced.

A week later, I pulled into Taco Don’s parking lot, initially oblivious to the eight or nine people standing just outside the front door with a “closed” sign on it, and many bunches of flowers crafted into any space that could act as a holder in the front of the restaurant. As I approached, I asked if something had happened. I was told.

I work with troubled young adults. I approached Jayme years ago about giving one of these guys a chance to work at Taco Don’s. There were lots of reasons not to hire this young man. I had helped the young man apply at more than 70 different businesses to no avail. Jayme hired him.

Jayme is a reminder. Follow your passion. Take a chance. Do your best. Be what you want the world to be.

Rick Dell’Ergo

Prescott