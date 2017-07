Editor:

I take issue with Dick Polman’s “Let’s play ball on gun reform” (June 21). He seems to me to be suggesting if Hodginkson, who was a nut job, had a silencer on his weapon people in and around the ball field wouldn’t have heard gun fire. Bottom line, decibels would be lowered from about 164 to 132. That of a jackhammer. Also he refers to the weapon as an automatic, unless he had a special license the weapon it would be semi-auto.

Preston Pieper

Prescott