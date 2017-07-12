Forest Service lifts bald eagle, peregrine closures

On Friday, July 14, the Forest Service will lift the closure order on the bald eagle breeding area at Lynx Lake and the peregrine falcon breeding areas at both Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain.

The bald eagle nesting pair fledged two young eagles this year. At the beginning of the summer, the Arizona Game and Fish Department were able to band the young pair of eagles to track their future movements. There was one male and one female nestling this year and they looked to be in good condition when they were weighed, measured, and fitted with their leg bands that will identify them for the rest of their lives.

Bald eagle conservation in Arizona is led by the Arizona Game and Fish Department in cooperation with the land managing agencies where bald eagles decide to build their nests.

Climbing will be allowed at Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain beginning Friday, July 14. Monitoring by local college students revealed two fledgling peregrines at Granite Mountain and the presence of a pair of peregrines nesting at Thumb Butte.

For more information about the peregrine closures on the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, or about the bald eagle on the Bradshaw Ranger District, call Noel Fletcher at 928-443-8020.

Information provided by Forest Service.