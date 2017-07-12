Flash Flood Warning until 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County until 3 p.m.

At shortly after noon, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the northeast portions of the Goodwin Fire scar. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, according to a news release.

Creeks, including Big Bug Creek and Grapevine Creek, will run high. Debris flows may occur.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Mayer and Poland Junction. This includes Highway 69 between milemarkers 267 and 276.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Heavy rainfall over the Goodwin Fire scar will likely trigger life-threatening flash floods and debris flows in and downstream of the fire area. Residences near drainages and creeks, particularly Big Bug Creek and surrounding tributaries such as Grapevine Creek and Hackberry Creek, may be affected by high water and debris flows.

Heavy rains may cause flooding across Highway 69 near Mayer as well.

Move away from drainages now, authorities said.