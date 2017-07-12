After fire comes rain; county warns of flooding

There is a reasonable potential that the watersheds within the burn area, including Big Bug Creek and its tributaries, and Turkey Creek and its tributaries, will see increased flows and mudflows as the debris and ash from the fire are washed downstream, the Yavapai County Flood Control District stated in a news release regarding the Goodwin Fire.

Any residential structure in Yavapai County is eligible for flood insurance under the National Flood Insurance Program. This includes structures in a Special Flood Hazard Area as mapped by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There is a waiver to the 30-day waiting period for flood insurance if any claims are for a flood resulting from a fire on Federal property and the policy was purchased prior to the flooding event.

Any residents downstream of the burn area are encouraged to talk to your insurance agent about obtaining flood insurance. More information on flood insurance can be found at www.floodsmart.gov. See the Flood After Fire Fact Sheet. Contact Emergency Management for information on sandbags. Specific questions about the flood hazard area on your property can be directed to the Flood Control District at 928-771-3197.

“As we enter monsoon season and especially after a fire, it is important to look at your property from the perspective of water flow and make sure all drains and water shed areas are clear of obstructions. This includes downed trees or general debris from the fire and it is a good idea to make sure your culverts are clear,” said Denny Faulk, Yavapai County Emergency Operation Manager.

The National Flood Insurance Program aims to reduce the impact of flooding on private and public structures. It does so by providing affordable insurance to property owners and by encouraging communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations. These efforts help mitigate the effects of flooding on new and improved structures. Overall, the program reduces the socio-economic impact of disasters by promoting the purchase and retention of general risk insurance, but also of flood insurance, specifically.

For more information, visit fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program.