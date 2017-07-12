59th annual Kaiser-Frazer Owner’s Club car show Thursday

The 59th annual Kaiser-Frazer Owner’s Club International Convention begins in Prescott on Thursday, July 13, and its car show is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn and Suites Conference Center, 4499 Highway 69.



Fifty-two concourse cars will be on display for judging for the trophy presentation. There is no admission fee to attend the show.

Owners of the cars in this show have driven from as far east as Vermont and as far west as Washington state. The cars will remain on display through the week.

For more information, call La Quinta at 928-777-0770.