Lexi is a beautiful 11-year-old dark tiger cat with lovely green eyes and a very sweet personality. She is a gentle girl and can be a bit shy when first meeting new people. She enjoys being petted and brushed. Lexi is looking for a forever home where she can get lots of love from her people. Meet her at YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.