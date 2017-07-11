Pet Focus: UAF Superstar – Carmella

Carmella is a sweet mama cat who not only nurtured her own baby, but also lovingly cared for an orphaned kitten. She’s playful and loves to be petted, but is shy in a busy environment. Carmella is a beautiful domestic shorthair tortoiseshell who is 1-1/2 years old.

Carmella is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, her adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about Carmella, call Ruth at 928-379-1088, read about her at www.unitedanimalfriends.org, or visit her at Kitty City located in the Prescott Petco on Highway 69.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.