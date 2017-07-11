One dies in head-on crash near Mayer

One person was killed when a pickup truck and an SUV collided on Highway 69 near Mayer on Tuesday, July 11.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m., in the southbound lanes at milepost 270.

Graves said the collision occurred when one vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic lanes. The pickup rolled over, and the truck’s driver was ejected and killed.

The other driver was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital.

The highway was shut down for several hours while State Troopers conducted an investigation.

Further details were unavailable by press time.