Obituary: Janine Rhodes-Mura

Janine Rhodes-Mura, passed away on July 3, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky, at age 51.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, she came to Prescott in 1982. Earning an AS in pre-engineering at Yavapai College, she completed a BS in chemical engineering and MS in chemical and bioengineering at Arizona State University.

Janine was Compliance Engineer at GE/Haier Electric Appliances, Louisville. Previously, she worked in the surgical products industry in Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Arizona. Janine was recognized as one of “Forty Under 40” successful professionals for 2003 by Business First of Louisville. She was a Lector at St. Patrick’s, and enjoyed playing the piano, hiking, skydiving, 5K walks and cooking.





Predeceased by her father, Joe Rhodes, she is survived by her husband and daughter, John and Christiane Mura of Louisville; mother Peg Rhodes of Prescott; brother Jeff Rhodes of Lakewood, Colorado; and feline pals Callie and Cordie.



Memorial donations may be sent to Twisted Pink, a group dedicated to metastatic breast cancer research: www.twistedpink.org.





