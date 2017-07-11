Obituary: Beatrice Medina

Beatrice Medina, 77, born May 1, 1940, in Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully July 6, 2017, in her home in Humboldt, Arizona.



She is survived by her two brothers, Alex and Louie Mancha; her children, Alex Romero, Debbie Valadez and her husband Tony Valadez, Nieves Romero and his wife Paula Logan, Carmen Hastings, Jesse Romero and Amarion Medina; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



In her time, Beatrice was a beautician, CNA and foster parent. In her retirement years in Humboldt, she continued to mother and care for others as ‘Nana’ to all. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and a volunteer with Life Connections. She loved to dance, sing and call out to all of her animals and always welcomed everybody into her home with open arms. She will be greatly missed.



Visitation will take place July 12, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, in Prescott Valley. Funeral Mass will take place on July 13, 2017, at 10 a.m., at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, in Prescott Valley. Burial will follow at Humboldt Cemetery followed by a luncheon at her home.



Sunrise Funeral Home assisted the family.



Information provided by survivors.