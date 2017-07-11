Local Sports in Brief: Baseball camp July 16-19 at Yavapai College

At the Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp you will learn skills from a new perspective with a fresh, dynamic approach to teaching baseball.

You will receive quality instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy and games at Yavapai College’s Roughrider Park in Prescott. You will be placed in a group matching age and ability to maximize your learning experience.

Instructors will closely monitor your individual needs and develop your skills and initiative so that you may personally grow from this total learning experience. The camp will include instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running.

Specialty areas will include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players between the ages of 10 and 18. Campers have the option of overnight stay in Yavapai College housing.

Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Campers will be under adult supervision at all times. Registration and introduction for the camp runs from 2-4 p.m. July 16. Camp will take place for the next three days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for campers who will be commuting to camp is $175. The fee for campers staying overnight is $400. An additional $10 will be added to the fee for late registration. Camp capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, contact Yavapai College assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, email him at kyle.wise@yc.edu or visit the Yavapai College Athletics Summer Camp website at goroughriders.com/summercamps/.

Free Yavapai College Youth Soccer Clinics Aug. 12, 19 in Prescott Valley, Prescott

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2017 Roughriders before their season opener!

Chino Mudder 5K returns Aug. 26 in Chino Valley

Imagine traversing a fun-filled 5K course while testing your skills on more than 20 creative and challenging mud-themed stations. Maybe you know of a business, team or family your team would like to challenge? Join the fun on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley as the Chino Mudder returns. Individuals and teams of all ages may participate, and costumes are encouraged.

First wave goes at 8 a.m. For more information and/or to register, visit: www.chinomudder.com. The race, sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley, is located off of Perkinsville Road and Old Home Manor Drive in the northeastern part of town. Proceeds from the Mudder benefit future parks and recreation facilities for persons of all ages in Chino Valley.

Summer tennis offerings in Prescott

Six one-day Grand Prix Tournaments will continue on a once-a-month basis, from June through October, with NTRP ability levels of men’s and women’s Doubles (9.0-8.0-7.0-6.0), Mixed and Singles (4.5+, 4.0, 3.0, 2.5) on the following dates: Sundays – July 30 (S), Aug. 13 (D), Sept. 24 (M) and Oct. 22 (S). Times: noon to 5 p.m. Site: Yavapai College. Cost: $20 per person. Prizes, food and round-robin format/balls provided. Enter by sending an email to: choward4541@gmail.com, listing your name, ability and partner.

Other tournaments: PATA Mile High Senior Tennis (Sanctioned) Open July 13-16 (singles/doubles and mixed events by age groups, not ability levels) and PATA NTRP Labor Day Tennis Tournament Sept. 2-4 (singles/doubles and mixed events). Clinics are also being taught by local certified and long-standing tennis professionals Fay Matsumoto, Dave Hibbs and Chris Howard. They include… “Secrets of Good Doubles” (3.5-4.5 NTRP), Aug. 5 & 6 (July 28 registration deadline). Morning session: 8-11:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Afternoon session: 1-3 p.m. Cost is $300. Held at Yavapai College. To sign up or ask questions, email Dave Hibbs at: onehibbee@hotmail.com.