Local newspaper family donation supports mission of Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott

The love affair between Dick Kersh, 88, and his wife Marlaine, 87, started when they were just young teenagers growing up in Michigan, their early affections turning into 67 years of marital devotion.

“We’ve had a good life, we really have,” said the 29-year Prescott resident.

So it was difficult for Kersh to reckon with having to relocate his wife to a full-time nursing care facility due to her advancing dementia and health ramifications from a severe fall she suffered just after the first of the year. He knew he could no longer handle her health care needs on his own, and friends and family advised him to research places that could best accommodate her needs, particularly with the fading of her mental acuity.

With trepidation, Kersh researched what would be the best choice, and decided to entrust his beloved partner to the Margaret T. Morris Center, a private, 57-bed facility in Prescott that is Northern Arizona’s only specialized assisted living community dedicated to those with memory care issues.

“I came and took a tour, and I liked what I saw,” Kersh said.

He admits he would much rather have his wife home with him, but given the realities that she can no longer live with him in their home he is grateful there is a place where he knows his wife will be treated like family. And the staff welcomes him to be an integral part of her health team.

“I think this is probably the best place there is for this type of problem,” Kersh said of the facility that is geared toward caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia or memory loss.

Adult Care Services Executive Director Yvonne Napolitano said the 18-year, assisted living facility that was born out of the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Care Center prides itself on creating a true sense of community among its staff and residents. The facility was designed particularly for dementia care with what Napolitano describes as a “neighborhood model” where residents of “like abilities” are arranged in small “neighborhoods” with staff specifically assigned to them for all of their daily and evening activities.

The way it works is there are seven semi-private bedrooms in each “neighborhood” that are located around a central living room and dining room area.

Napolitano said the residents “become a family” and are never left alone.

Part of the focus of the residents’ treatment plan is to assure they socialize, with staff engaging the patients in a variety of activities all day long so that they do not simply stay in bed, or isolate, said Napolitano, who is also now the general manager of the facility. It is far easier to get patients to remain active when they see their peers doing so, she said.

Another key Kersh noted was the caring nature of the staff who become genuinely attached to their patients.

From the kitchen crew to the administrators, Napolitano said, “We’re like one huge team,” with everyone well-acquainted with the patients and their families.

“That’s our passion,” Napolitano said of embracing not just the patient but the entire family.

COSTS AND TRUST DONATION

The one downside of a specialized facility of this nature is how costly it is to operate, with a host of specialty programs offered such as the horticulture therapy program that has created award-winning garden; a music therapy program as well as an intergenerational center where local youth are invited to come and play games with the clients, Napolitano said.

The good news is the center has long been the beneficiary of generous donors who have enabled the facility to offer programs, services, and building amenities that otherwise could not be provided based just on patient reimbursement, either private pay or long-term care insurance, Napolitano said.

One recent planned giving donation — a gift of about $142,000 — from the Don and Luda Soldwedel Charitable Trust was hailed by Napolitano as a means to offer some new services and amenities to their patients. The Soldwedel family bought The Daily Courier in 1958 and today owns many news outlets in northern Arizona.

As these dollars are unrestricted, and there is no time restriction for their use, Napolitano said the center’s leaders can carefully consider how best to utilize the dollars to benefit not only their current residents but those who will benefit from their services in the future.

Some of the possibilities that leaders are currently considering include adding space for a spa/salon type space where patients could enjoy some pampering, including therapeutic massage. The center would also like to be able to add a computer/technology center suitable for their patients with classes and workshops that would offer them more windows into the world, even if it was just to be able to see pictures of their grandchildren, the administrators said.

The donation by the Soldwedel trust, coupled with another large bequest, will make it possible to add such spaces and programming, Napolitano said.

“We’re so grateful to the Soldwedel family,” she concluded.

