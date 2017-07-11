Flash Flood Warning (Goodwin Fire burn area) until 9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County, particularly the Big Bug Creek area, July 11, until 9:15 p.m., according to a news release.

At 6:09 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Flash flooding is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Goodwin Fire burn scar

Mayer, and

Pine Flats.

This includes the following streams and drainages: Turkey Creek, Pine Creek, Big Bug Creek, Bear Creek, Arrastra Creek, Antelope Creek, Cedar Creek, Grapevine Creek, and Hackberry Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Move to higher ground now; act quickly to protect your life, the news release states.

Heavy rainfall over the Goodwin Fire scar will likely trigger life-threatening flash floods and debris flows in and downstream of the fire area.

Residences near drainages and creeks, particularly Big Bug Creek and surrounding tributaries such as Grapevine Creek and Hackberry Creek, may be affected by high water and debris flows.

Heavy rains may cause flooding across Highway 69 near Mayer.

Move away from drainages now!

Life threatening flash floods and debris flows will occur in the Mule Canyon, Wolf Creek, and Pine Creek drainages. High water and debris will affect the Mayer-Bolada Road and Pine Flat Road.

Act quickly and avoid these areas!