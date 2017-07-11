Brooklyn Fire 75% contained; Goodwin Fire at 100%

The Brooklyn Fire, burning northeast of Black Canyon City, has burned 32,800 acres and is now 75 percent contained, while the smaller Bull and Cedar fires are at 50 percent containment.

The blazes, ignited by lighting on July 7, have been pumping out a lot of smoke, but according to incident commanders, fire activity on Monday, July 10, was minimal.

Because firefighting efforts have been successful, some of the resources – including 269 people working all three fires – are being released.

The cooler, more humid, weather has helped crews in stopping the fires, and the Brooklyn Fire no longer poses a threat to private land near Black Canyon City, east of Interstate 17.

There are currently no evacuations or closures to I-17. A closure order is in effect for Agua Fria National Monument as well as road closures at the junction of Forest Road 24 and 41, Bloody Basin Road east of I-17, Table Mesa Road east of I-17, the junction of Forest Service Road 68 and 677, and Forest Road 24 north of Seven Springs.

There is still an FAA Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) covering all three fires.

Goodwin Fire contained

The Goodwin Fire is now 100 percent contained at 28,516 acres, according to the Prescott National Forest. Smoke may be seen for several weeks as brush well inside the interior of the fire perimeter may smolder.

Forest Service spokeswoman Debbie Maneely said there’s no danger of the fire escaping established containment lines.

Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire perimeter for the next several days as added assurance for public safety.

“Increasing humidity and recent precipitation have assisted in the containment of the Goodwin Fire but have added to the potential for post-fire impacts from flooding,” Maneely said. “Increased water flows in the Big Bug Creek area and its tributaries, along with Turkey Creek and its tributaries, are anticipated bringing mud and debris flow along with ash.”