19-year-old wins lottery twice in a week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in a week.

Rosa Dominguez was driving home from Arizona when she stopped at a California gas station and bought a few scratch-off tickets. The California Lottery says the 19-year-old won $555,555 on the $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at that first gas station.

After that win, she said she was nervous and “just wanted to cry.”

A few days later, she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket at a different station and won $100,000.

The Lottery didn’t say when the tickets were purchased.

The Lottery says Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the organization she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.