19-year-old wins lottery twice in a week

Nineteen-year-old Rosa Dominguez won $555,555 on a $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station. A few days later she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket at a different station and won $100,000.

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: July 11, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    People buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Casino Resorts Lotto Store just inside the California border near Primm, Nev. A 19-year-old woman recently won a total of $655,555 on a pair of $5 scratch-off tickets purchased the same week. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in a week.

    Rosa Dominguez was driving home from Arizona when she stopped at a California gas station and bought a few scratch-off tickets. The California Lottery says the 19-year-old won $555,555 on the $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at that first gas station.

    After that win, she said she was nervous and “just wanted to cry.”

    A few days later, she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket at a different station and won $100,000.

    The Lottery didn’t say when the tickets were purchased.

    The Lottery says Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the organization she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.

