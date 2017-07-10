Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Child of the Week: David

“Have you ever wondered what it would be like if you found a portal to another world or dimension?” David wonders if others also wonder that.

The just-turned-11-year-old lives in a busy home with his sister, mom and other family members.

A Big Brother could help him explore his many aspirations, from becoming an actor to participating in American Ninja Warrior. David would like to try a lot of other activities, including riding a horse, shooting a gun, kayaking and building a treehouse.

David fuels his active imagination by reading books such as the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson series, playing chess and other board games and watching YouTube tutorials.

“I’m a fast learner. I like to learn a lot,” David says.

Science is his “main subject” and he quickly explains how to make a volcano eruption using baking soda and vinegar that he calls “a masterpiece out of bubbles.”

He’s active physically, as well. Swimming, bike riding (but his bike needs repair), visiting zoos, camping and hiking are things he enjoys.

“Once hiking with my mom, we saw antelope,” he enthuses.

You can enter your own magical portal of adventure by becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister to an imaginative child like David. Call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org.

Your portal awaits.