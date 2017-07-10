Territorial Early Childhood Center expands again

Territorial Early Childhood Center has expanded again! What started out as a kindergarten-only campus now houses preschool, kindergarten, first and second grades. Our teaching team has also expanded, which we are thrilled about! The staff has been busy all summer remodeling and moving classrooms to better meet the needs of our students. We are super excited to have all our students returning this coming year!

At TECC we offer a program called “Jump Start” for all of our incoming kindergarten students. Jump Start is an opportunity for students to meet all the kindergarten teachers, engage in some kindergarten activities, meet other students starting school, go on a short bus ride, and also complete their kindergarten pre-assessments prior to the first day of school. The kindergarten teachers are looking forward to meeting the children who will be attending this year.

Going to kindergarten is a BIG step! Your child may feel happy, excited, worried, curious or maybe even a little sad. You can help prepare your child — and yourself. Preparing will help make the move a smooth event, by building confidence and creating a positive attitude about school.

What will kindergarten be like? Your child will have an array of new experiences. They will be learning to deal with more people, new settings, and a variety of activities. Kindergarteners will have a daily routine, structured academic time, creative play times and plenty of social interaction opportunities. Changes like these can help your child grow and develop in many ways.

Some simple suggestions that you can do prior to school starting might include talking to your child about school; talking about sharing and tattling and reminding your child that they must follow school rules. Encourage your child to practice healthy habits like washing their hands after using the bathroom and before eating. Reassure your child that school is a safe place and that if they get hurt or sick the nurse will take good care of them. Talk about school as much as possible. Be positive! Encourage your child to ask questions and share their feelings with you.

Other important things to share with your child are the after school arrangements, whether they are being picked up by a parent or riding the bus home or to day care. Children become very nervous when they don’t know where they are going when school gets out. Be sure he or she knows their full name and their after school arrangements. Our District does offer a CASA program for before or after school child care at Territorial and after-school care at Del Rio. Information is available at the front offices at both sites.

Getting ready for the first day of school can be nerve-racking but if you take a few minutes to prepare your child, everything will go smoothly! Our teachers and staff work together as a team to create a wonderful year of learning for each child. Working closely with parents is important to us as we help our children grow and learn. Together we can make this next year GREAT for every child!

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.