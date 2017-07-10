Ronald McDonald inspires better world at library

Ronald McDonald, the humorous cultural icon, will have everybody laughing with his message of being a leader at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Tuesday, July 11, at 10 a.m., said Prescott Valley Public Library Children’s Librarian Anne Pieszak.

“He’s just a goodwill ambassador,” she said. “A cultural icon.”

Tickets for the show are free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. There are 125 available, Pieszak said.

The show is called “Readers are Leaders” and “it ties in well with the library’s summer reading program theme of Build a Better World,” Pieszak said, adding that it will include, comedy, singing and audience participation as well as help make reading fun for everyone.

McDonald has been to libraries all across the world and is currently on a tour of Arizona libraries, said Lance Brown on behalf of McDonald. As an icon, McDonald wants to lead by example and inspire kids to have fun with reading and use their imagination, Brown said.

“If they can inspire others, they can be leaders,” he said, mentioning that reading works the imagination differently than television. “Kids who read are a lot more creative.”

Not only does McDonald love to bring miles of smiles to libraries, but he also comes on behalf of the Ronald McDonald House charities, getting the word out to inspire kids to help out the charity, Brown said. One way is collecting pop tabs and sometimes kids bring in thousands of pop tabs.

To that effect, McDonald will be handing out some literature as well, which helps to keep with that spirit of reading, Pieszak said.

“I think it ties in well with getting kids to read and have fun,” she said. “If you’re having fun, you’re keeping your skills up in spite of yourself.”

For more information, call Pieszak at 928-759-3044.