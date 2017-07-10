Prescott Council to consider two bids to purchase Station 7

Prescott officials are not releasing the details, but they say the two bids received for purchase of Fire Station 7 will be the topic of a closed-door City Council meeting this week.

The council is scheduled to discuss sale of property on Sixth Street during a 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, executive session at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

This past June, the city put the property on the market for sale, at a value of $290,000. The property includes Fire Station 7, which was the former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died in 2013 fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

Prior to listing the property, the city allowed about two months for the families of the Hotshots to propose a plan for preserving the fire station. When no such plan was submitted, the city opted to list the property for sale.

After the June 29 bid deadline, the city announced that it had received two bids for purchase of the property.

On Friday, July 7, Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the city would not release the details of the bids until after the council has an opportunity to discuss them in executive session. (The Arizona Open Meeting Law allows governments to discuss negotiations for sale and purchase of real property in executive session).

City Manager Michael Lamar said neither of the bids appears to be intended for preservation of the station.

Lamar and Heiney say public discussion of the sale of the property likely would take place at the council’s voting meeting on July 25.

The proposed sale of the property stems from a recent council push to sell off surplus city property to help pay down Prescott’s more than $78 million in unfunded liability with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

In other action, the council will:

• Conduct a regular voting meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, during which a $13,000 contract with consultant Mary Anne Connors will be considered for an independent review of the city’s public works department.

The evaluation is intended, in part, to look into ways of improving the completion rate for Prescott’s construction projects, Lamar said, noting that the rate currently stands at about 35 percent in a given fiscal year.

The consultant contract will be considered as a part of the council’s consent agenda, which means it could be approved in a single vote along with other non-controversial items, unless a council member asks to have it discussed separately.

Lamar said he tapped Connors to do the job because he has experience working with her in Volusia County, Florida, where she efficiently ran the public works operations.

During the recent consideration of the city’s 2018 budget, council members voiced concerns about the level of completion of street projects in the public works department. They questioned the practice of budgeting for projects in one fiscal year, and not completing them until future fiscal years.

Although Lamar allowed that public works departments typically have some projects that aren’t completed in the budgeted year, he said he would like to see an improvement on the current completion rate.

Lamar said he expects to have a report back from Connors by late August.

Public Works Director Henry Hash said Friday that he welcomes the evaluation. “Anytime we can get a fresh look, that is a good thing,” he said.

• Conduct a 1 p.m. study session, which will include: a presentation on the Deep Well Ranch master plan regarding about 1,800 acres of recently annexed ranchland east of Highway 89 and south of Chino Valley; and a presentation by public works on the city’s storm water program.