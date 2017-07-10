Clarkdale man arrested for dragging his dog behind truck

Cottonwood, Ariz. – On July 8, 2017 at approximately 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of N. 10th Street and Main Street for a subject dragging a dog tied to the back of his truck.

Officers contacted 52-year-old Clarkdale resident, Destry Lynn McClure, and discovered Leia, his 4-year-old Chihuahua, had been dragged behind his truck from Riverfront Park which was approximately half a mile. Leia was immediately taken to a local veterinary office where it appears most of her injuries consist of road rash. The initial assessment doesn’t indicate internal injuries or broken bones. She will remain there for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Officers on scene suspected McClure may have been under the influence of alcohol and possibly prescription medication. McClure was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on charges of animal cruelty (felony) and driving under the influence (misdemeanor). Additional charges pending McClure’s blood results.

“I’m amazed little Leia survived being dragged on pavement for approximately half a mile let alone appears to only have suffered road rash injuries,” said Cottonwood Spokesperson Sergeant Monica Kuhlt. “I also want to thank the witnesses who saw this and acted so quickly.”

During the interview with McClure told officers he "forgot his dog was back there."