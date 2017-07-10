Local Sports in Brief: Golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its July 3 tournament on the North Course in Prescott with the format “Match vs. Par.” Congratulations go out to Durwood Nixon for his hole-in-one on the par three No. 16. He also finished high net in the first flight. Also in the first flight, high gross went to Ron Weiss. In the second flight, Barry Tull grabbed high gross, while high net went to Jim Audette. In the third flight, Richard Rust shot a high gross and Ray Eccleston took high net. In the fourth flight, high gross went to Herb Keeling, while the high net went to Chuck Elsberry. On July 5, the Club played its tournament on the South Course using the “Stableford” format. The winners in the flights were: Ken Brack (high gross) and Bryce Rollins (high net) in the first flight. In the second flight, high gross went to Don Clark, with Andy Ozols taking high net. In the third flight, Gene Howell grabbed high gross, while high net went to Steve Bumgardner.

Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association played “Low Gross & Low Net” July 5 on the North Course in Prescott. Winners were as follows. In the First Flight, Greta Burbridge and Suzanne Springer tied for the low gross score with identical 90s. Judi Reinholz fired the low net score with a 72. In the Second Flight, Cathy Schiller tallied the low gross score (93) and Marsha Macdougall had the low net (72). In the Third Flight, Marlene Konecky recorded the low gross (97) and Brenda Martinez shot the low net (71). In the Fourth Flight, Susan Diumenti notched the low gross (104) and Susie Savoini had the low net (69). In the Closest to the Pin competition, Diumenti and Burbridge were the winners on holes 6 and 16, respectively. Low gross of the week went to Burbridge and Springer (tied with their 90s) and Diumenti earned low net of the week (66).

Prescott Golf & Country Club’s Men’s Club played “Individual Nassau” July 5 on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. In Flight A, Joe Manzi won on the front nine with a 33.5 score, Steve Olson won on the back nine with a 31.5 and Darrell King fired the best total score with a 68.