Editor:

I was told by reputable sources that the upcoming Aug. 29 election was non-partisan. I have noticed an election sign on someone’s property on Bradshaw for a candidate for mayor stating that he is a Republican.

I have also noticed a sign for a city council candidate indicating that she is Republican. Are we breaking the rules here in Prescott like they are being broken in Washington? Sad for Prescott, sad for the United States of America.

Matthew Lukaszewski

Prescott