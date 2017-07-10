Day in the Life of an HUSD eighth-grader at ASU

Despite it being one of the hottest weeks in Phoenix history with a number of record-breaking days over 117 degrees and an excessive heat advisory, seven eighth-grade students descended upon the ASU West campus to participate in a weeklong camp experience at the Barrett Summer Scholar program. Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University is a selective, residential college that recruits academically outstanding undergraduates across the nation.

The Barrett Summer Scholars program provides students with the opportunity to experience college firsthand and prepare for enrollment and success at Arizona State University and Barrett, the Honors College. The program is designed for academically-talented and motivated students entering the eighth, ninth, and 10th grade. The residential program invites students to live on campus, engage in college-level coursework, and participate in a community of peers from across the state. Approximately 100 students in the state of Arizona are chosen for each grade-specific program. Humboldt Unified School District had 13 students that were accepted into the program, including two students from Bradshaw Mountain High School, four from Liberty Traditional and seven students from Glassford Hill Middle School.

Students and parents attended an orientation session on May 20 to learn about the program and tour the ASU West Campus. Students were also given their elective course selection. Examples of some of the elective courses were blood detectives, fingerprinting, neuroscience and psychology and the reading and analysis of Shakespeare. On June 18, students “moved-in” to their dorms, where they met their roommate and resident advisers and attended the opening ceremonies with their families. Parents were then asked to leave their students in the capable hands of the program and give them an opportunity to attend college for a week.

Glassford Hill Middle School student Alexis Lee attended the program with four of her classmates, Nate Tannehill, Kaitlyn Janzen and Kennedy Nasch, as well as three classmates from Liberty Traditional, Autumn Kutsick, Emma Rossum and Hope Wells. Alexis was chosen to take the blood detective course as her elective and all students started their day in a critical thinking course. The critical thinking course consisted of looking at the usefulness, function and application of logic and reasoning. Students would analyze reasoning skills and evaluate arguments. Students would then take the data and apply it to examining how the media regards youth. The blood detective elective course explored the science behind blood spatter and bloodstain pattern analysis with hands-on in class experiences. Students were exposed to ways in which biology and mathematics are used for analysis and evidence collection.

Students started each day meeting with their assigned groups for discussion, then it was off to breakfast in the dining pavilion followed by their critical thinking class. Lunch was served between their critical thinking class and their elective course each day. Each night after dinner students participated in various group activities such as the BSS Olympics, an academic bowl, board game night, basketball and a talent show. Students were given time each evening for homework and free time as well.

Alexis stated that “this program gave me the opportunity to experience how college courses would challenge me and what the college experience would be like. The best part was meeting new people and having fun with my friends.”

For more information on this program, please check out the ASU website. An HUSD informational parent night about the Barrett Summer Scholar program will take place in early spring. Please check the HUSD website and Facebook page for event information after the New Year.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.