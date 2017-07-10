Column: Something I rarely say, thanks and great job

As we age we become painfully aware of our own faults. Well, maybe that’s not true for everyone, but it is for me.

One of my many flaws is that I don’t hand out compliments nearly as much as I should.

Way back in my young editor days, I decided that my expectation for my reporters would be very good work is the normal, and I would only compliment exceptional work.

What led to that was a desire to set a high bar, and a philosophy that if you hand out compliments on a daily or hourly basis, well, they don’t mean much.

But if the grumpy old editor working in the corner who never gives anyone compliments decides to do so, well, it means more.

Ah, the ignorance of youth. Hopefully, I’ve overcome some of that foolishness.

I’m explaining all this because proper context is required before I proceed with this column. Knowing the backstory is everything.

I drove down to the Valley on Friday to help my sister celebrate her birthday. As I was traveling down Highway 69 through Poland Junction I got my first look at the damage the Goodwin Fire did there. I knew from our coverage that this was where the fire crossed the highway and continued to burn quite a bit on the other side.

As I drove through I looked at the buildings, and there were more than my poor memory remembered. None of them looked damaged from the fire.

Farther down the highway toward Mayer there is one house sitting all by itself near the quarry. All the land around it was scorched, but the house looked about the same as my previous trips, undamaged.

“What a phenomenal job they did,” I thought to myself.

I’m sure there are many who deserve credit, from the homeowner who kept a clear buffer zone around his or her home to the ground crews to the air crews.

I thought about these anonymous men and women, people whose names I’ll probably never know. I’m in awe of them and what they accomplished.

The one thing I started to do at the office is hand out an imaginary superhero cape when someone on the staff saves the day. It’s not much, consider it a first step toward improving my rudimentary complimenting skills.

This week my imaginary superhero cape goes to all those firefighters who did such an amazing job protecting lives and homes during the Goodwin Fire. You definitely earned that, and so much more.

To all of you, some who have no doubt moved on to other fires to save other people and their property, thank you and great job. We are very lucky to have such brave and dedicated people who are willing to help.