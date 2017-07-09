Sister cities expose students to new culture

Other than a cruise to Mexico, soon-to-be Prescott High School senior Ryan Dalton never traveled out of the country prior to May 30.

On that day, he joined four other classmates and three Bradshaw Mountain students for a two-week trek across the Atlantic Ocean to Prescott’s sister city, Zeitz, located beyond the 18th century, Neo-Classical Brandenburg Gate in the part of Berlin that once was in Communist Bloc East Germany.

“It sounded like a fun opportunity to visit another country and see how life is different outside the United States,” Ryan said of his decision to go.

The trip was subsidized by the Prescott Sister City Association, the school’s German Club and tax credit donations so cost per student was about $200 each. The trip included three adult chaperones, including German teachers Robert Ernst from Prescott High and Gena Hatfield from Bradshaw Mountain High. Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg and his wife, Jeanna, and the director of Prescott’s Sister City programs, Robert Greninger, all traveled at their own expense to Zeitz at the same time to attend the city’s 1050 anniversary. The students also got to partake in the international festivities.

For Ryan, the exchange proved everything and more than he expected.

Living with a family who speaks another language in a place far from home “was a little awkward” at the start, Ryan admitted.

Ryan and his fellow students were immersed in local culture, shadowing host students to school and eating authentic German meals — sausages, potatoes, schnitzels and the typical noodle dish, spaetzli, were standard fare — and touring places that are centuries old.

“It was a real experience to go and live with people who weren’t speaking English, and being part of that lifestyle,” Ryan said. “Toward the end it was good. We had fun together. Everyone was super friendly.”

Fourteen Zeitz students will be coming on an exchange visit to Prescott High and Bradshaw High from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1. The schools are still seeking host families.

Some trip highlights for Ryan: A visit to the nearby city of Dresden, one destroyed during World War II and that with the investment of billions of dollars over the years has since been rebuilt almost “brick by brick;” a rafting trip down the Weisse Elster River; a visit to the Christ Dome in Berlin, an ancient architectural marvel.

As part of experiencing German history, the exchange students toured one of the small village work camp sites established during the Holocaust. They visited a small museum and placed a memorial wreath to the lost at the site. The students also visited a larger memorial near the Brandenburg Gate.

Prescott High School German teacher Robert Ernst said these types of trips are invaluable because they offer students a chance to gain a new perspective on the world beyond their comfort zone. They may not know it at the time, but the interaction with teenager of another culture in another language will likely add a perspective to their life that simply did not exist before they took their seat on the airplane.

He shared how the American students taught their German hosts how to play the American game of baseball.

Ernst’ first trip to Germany was as a foreign exchange student in 1987 when he still in high school in southern California.

At that time, the Berlin Wall still divided the country between the East and the West.

A musician and lifelong admirer of Baroque composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach, Ernst found he was in his element visiting cathedrals and other places where Bach, and later, Amadeus Mozart, performed their classical music. The 18-year teaching veteran said his connections with Germany then and now enabled him to switch from teaching English to German three years ago.

From his own experience, Ernst said he has no doubt these students gained “life lessons” that will prove “significant and profound,” whether or not they can articulate it today or not.

Ernst is such a believer in the value of sharing foreign cultures with teens, he is taking his 14-year-old son, Jedidiah, who will be a PHS freshman this fall, to visit the Mayan Ruins this summer. An exchange to Zeitz will also be in the PHS freshman’s future, he said.

In his 20 years involved with the sister cities foreign exchanges to Germany, Mexico and El Salvador, Greninger said the common denominator for most students is a fascination with their place in a global community. Many of these student pursue additional foreign travel or opt to major in such things as internal relations with a focus on gaining knowledge of other cultures and languages.

“I think every student should have this opportunity,” Ernst said. “Nothing is better for a person’s life; for their mind. “It opens up the world to a person.”