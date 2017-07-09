Road rage on the rise - How to deal with angry drivers

Joanne Dwyer was driving on Williamson Valley Road a couple of weeks ago, when “out of nowhere,” a car came up to her passenger side door, so close, she thought she’d be sideswiped.

After that, he passed Dwyer and squeezed his car in between hers and the car ahead, in a space much too small.

The he jumped ahead again and took off.

“I tried to get his license, but he went too fast,” she said.

Road rage stories like this one are common, but hard to quantify, because police don’t keep records on incidents categorized by that term.

Even so, police say they’re increasing.

AAA of Arizona spokeswoman Michelle Donati said that, nationwide, 78 percent of drivers admitted they had engaged in aggressive driving behavior at least once in the last year.

Most common, at 51 percent was purposely tailgating, followed closely by yelling at another driver (47 percent).

Four percent of drivers said they had gotten out of their vehicle to confront another driver, and three percent said they’d bumped or rammed another vehicle.

“We are seeing an increase in road rage incidents all over the state,” Department of Public Safety, Prescott District Capt. G. R. Manera. “These types of incidents are usually a result of aggressive driving by one or both drivers.”

The danger is compounded on highways he said, because, when the aggressive driving happens at high speeds, “often, these events lead to serious collisions and serious criminal charges such as aggravated assault and endangerment.”

Prescott Police spokesman David Fuller offered a few reasons he believes road rage is increasing.

“People are doing all kinds of things (in the car), and often paying attention to their driving is the last thing that they are focusing on, when in reality, it should be the top priority. Distracted driving potentially may cause unsafe driving behaviors, which in turn, causes others to become upset,” he said.

Fuller added that it’s possible that the rate of occurrence of road rage is exaggerated now as opposed to the past. “In years past, when people got upset, they would have to drive home to use the phone to call the police,” said. “Often, by that time, they calmed down and the call never was made. Today, the call is made seconds after the perceived behavior.”

What should you do if you’re confronted by an aggressive driver?

The usual advice is to slow down and let the angry person go by without reacting.

But, Chino Valley Police Lt. Vince Schaan said, “if he or she won’t leave them alone, continue to stay calm, keep trying avoidance and don’t get tricked into losing their cool and engaging in illegal or poor behavior as well. Call and report the incident and remain the proper motorists, regardless of the other drivers’ behavior.”

“It is important for drivers to call 911 and report the incident as it is a danger to all motorists on the road,” Manera said.

Donati said tolerance can help avoid confrontation.

“Assume it’s not personal. The driver might be having a really bad day,” she said.