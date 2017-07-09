Obituary: Reed Macomber Anderson

Reed Macomber Anderson, died July 2, 2107, in Prescott. He was 93 years old and a Prescott resident since 1977. He also owned Signal Canyon Ranch, a farming ranch near Wikieup, where he grew pistachios and garlic. He was active in The Masonic Lodge in both Prescott and Kingman. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Cynthia; son, Steve; and granddaughter, Kimberly.
No services are planned.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Reed’s online guestbook.
Information provided by survivors.
