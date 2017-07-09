Obituary: Marleah Ann Samsill

Marleah Ann Samsill, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on July 12, 1934. Her family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, when she was 8 years old and while it was quite a culture shock for her she soon grew to love the desert and all of its beauty. She spent a lot of time at her family owned business Open Air Roller Rink where she was wooed by her future husband Charles “Joe” Samsill.

Marleah graduated from Phoenix Union High School and she and Joe were married in December 1952. This union was blessed with three children, Alan, Debbie and Casey. Marleah balanced raising three children, working at Valley National Bank, and helping her husband run their ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. She had a love for rodeoing, baking, sewing, making craft projects, gathering family genealogy and history, and was an avid sports fan ready to supply stats for her favorite players.

They later moved to Mayer, Arizona, where she became an active member of Mayer Community Church. Marleah was filled with the love of the Lord which overflowed into her daily life as she interacted with her family, friends and members of the community. She cherished spending time with her three children who blessed her with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Marleah spent the last three years in Twin Falls, Idaho, with her daughter Debbie where she attended Heritage Alliance Church and returned to her beloved ranch where she was able to visit her family and friends as often as her health allowed.



Marleah was called home by her Heavenly Father on July 4, 2017, where she was surrounded by

family. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Andrew Samsill; her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Hinrichs; her sister, Jean Jorgensen; and her beloved husband, Charles “Joe” Samsill.



Marleah’s beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Alan (Kelli) Samsill of Scottsdale, Debbie (Vern) Lattin of Twin Falls, Idaho, Casey (MaryAlice) of Mayer, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will be sustained by their precious memories of Marleah’s ability to share her incredible cooking skills with her friends and family, her love of animals, her competitive spirit and her love for playing games. Marleah always held a captive audience through her stories from her life which usually included their monkey Susie, Myna bird Charlie and vivid recollections of her children that managed to always keep her on her toes.



Marleah’s service will be held on July 12, 2017, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, Arizona. The viewing will be held at 4 p.m. and service will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Marleah’s children, have requested that a donation be made in her name to Mayer Community Church in Mayer, Arizona.

