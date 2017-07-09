Obituary: J. Peter Stewart

J. Peter Stewart, his name was John but he always went by his middle name, Pete. Pete was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1933. His parents were Robert Morrison Stewart from Liberty, Missouri, and Jean Elizabeth Culver from Ludington, Michigan. His dad died when he was 10 and his mother took care of him all the way through high school. In those days there was a minimum amount of aid from the government and she did it all through hard work and great effort, and with help and support from her family.

Pete went to grade school in Evanston, Illinois. School in those days was a pleasure. He could walk to school and come home for lunch. The family, Pete, his mom and his brother drove out to Coos Bay, Oregon, in the family’s 1940 Plymouth. Pete was lucky again. High school in Coos Bay was just wonderful, without the problems of today. Once again he could walk home for lunch.

After high school, Pete joined the Army and served in Korea during that war. Pete moved to California where he graduated from East Los Angeles Community College and in 1961, 10 years after graduating from high school, Pete graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. In both cases, the tuition was free. With help from the GI Bill and summer jobs there were no financial problems. Ten years later Pete graduated from the University of Santa Clara with a Master’s Degree, this time paid for by his employer.



Pete met Barbara, his future wife, while skiing. Together they sailed in Tahitian waters and lived aboard their boat for three years in Mexican waters. Pete was a member of a very lucky generation. Full employment, inexpensive, available education and a functional government. He would have been so disappointed if he could have foreseen a dysfunctional government based on fear, hatred and greed. He would have thought that now we have no respect for those who think differently or are of a nontraditional religion.



Two lucky choices for Pete were moving to Prescott in 1993, and most of all, getting his wife Barbara to marry him. Barbara made him so happy throughout his life. Written by Pete Stewart, 1933-2017 A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, Yavapai College Community Room (next to the Library). A time of reflection and sharing, followed by refreshments. Donations to the Yavapai College Foundation or a charity of your choice.





Information provided by survivors.