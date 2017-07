Obituary: Frances Darlene Baudek

Frances Darlene Baudek, born in Ontario, Oregon, passed from this earth on July 5, 2017, after 80 years and 8 months.



Meeting and married in Denver, Colorado, she leaves behind her husband, John of 58 1/2 years; children, Laura, David, Scott, Geila, Kyle and Natasha; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Opal and Brenda; Tom and 50 or more foster children; and exchange students, Anna and Hisaya Kumano.

She lived in Arizona since 1985 and had many bridge playing friends, happy hour friends, social and church friends and friends from many states. We will miss her. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.