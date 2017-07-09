The inappropriate behavior some businesses regularly endure

Without seeking it, Loren Rowling has seen just about every obscenity one can imagine.

A laundromat owner since 1984, he has had people vandalize his business, abuse his hospitality, con him out of money, strip nearly naked in front of his other customers, and most recently, repeatedly steal his newspaper.

“In this last month, we’ve lost eight papers,” Rowling said.

Much of it in the last 20 years has been caught on security camera video, saved in Rowling’s archives and shown to police when necessary.

Rowling’s business, The Cleaning Machine, is located near downtown Prescott just off Gurley Street.

He owns it with his wife, Linda, and has just a couple employees. Every morning you’ll find him bustling to serve his customers and keep everything working.

Customers are welcome to a cup of coffee, a newspaper to read, television to watch and a smoking area outside with seats.

These basic amenities have to be watched carefully, though, for vagrants will regularly attempt to drink all of the coffee without offering any business, incessantly loiter, or pick through the cigarette disposal bin for unfinished cigarettes to smoke, Rowling said.

When someone steals from him, damages his property or does something he considers egregious on his premises, he’ll print a freeze-frame from his surveillance video of the person’s face and hang it on his “wall of shame.”

Currently hanging on the wall is an image of one of the culprits allegedly responsible for stealing his newspaper, and a woman who he believes conned him out of $5 by pretending to put the bill in his coin dispensing machine and saying the machine ate her dollar without dispensing coins. Both are backed up by video Rowling has that shows them committing the acts, he said.

“I try to take care of stuff in-house,” Rowling said. “When we resolve the problem, the poster comes down.”



In the case of the newspaper, Rowling is simply looking for an apology from the guy and a promise that he’ll never do it again.

In the case of the woman, there’s a little more to it.

“I want to get the word out about what kind of person she is,” Rowling said.

Occasionally, the matter is so severe that Rowling gets the police involved. Such an instance occurred about six months ago when a seemingly mentally ill woman was making a scene inside his business.

Not only was the woman being hostile in nature, but she was also misusing Rowling’s equipment by attempting to put dish soap in one of his washing machines.

“I told her she can’t do that, but she wasn’t listening,” Rowling said.

When police arrived, they ended up having to forcibly remove the woman from the business. A video of this incident is posted at the end of this story.

The Cleaning Machine isn’t the only business that regularly puts up with inappropriate behavior.

Shortly after Arizona Commercial took over management of Depot Marketplace, a shopping center near downtown Prescott that hosts businesses such as Sprouts, Staples, Walgreens and Starbucks, in 2012, they found it necessary to increase the number of hours during which a security guard is patrolling the premises.

“We do hear issues with certain tenants and our security guards have had some confrontations with transients,” said Dan Frederiksen, head of the asset management division at Arizona Commercial.

Frederiksen believes much of the reason issues like these are commonplace for the Depot Marketplace is because of its location. In the back corner of the property is a walk-in entrance to the A.C. Williams Granite Creek Park.

“The park is the number one factor,” Frederiksen said. “We manage about 15 properties in the Prescott area and there is only one other besides the Depot that I have staffed security on site.”

Dave Fuller with the Prescott Police Department confirmed that the location of a business usually is one of the driving factors for whether or not it ends up facing such issues.

His primary recommendation to businesses facing such issues is to build a paper trail and report incidents to the police as soon as they occur.

“In order for us to respond to the situation appropriately, we need to know about it,” Fuller said. “If we don’t know about it, we cannot be part of the solution.”

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice (CCJ), a non-profit organization that provides various services for those in need, also attempts to be a part of the solution in its own way.

“Within our shelter, one of our main missions is to create a healthy community here,” said Jessi Hans, CCJ’s assistant director. “We believe that when we promote that healthy community in the hours that we are in contact with our guests, what can then happen is a healthier community as a whole in Prescott.”