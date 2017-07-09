Brooklyn Fire spreads to 35,000 acres by Sunday morning

The Brooklyn Fire near Black Canyon City grew to more than 35,000 acres by morning on Sunday, July 9, 2017, but has not caused any significant closures so far.

Only Bloody Basin Road east of Interstate 17 has been closed, according to the incident report by the U.S. Forest Service. Interstate 17 remains open.

The fire was first reported at 3:30 p.m., Friday, July 7. The monsoon-related weather helped the fire grow quickly with strong gusty and erratic winds. It was those winds that blew the smoke into areas of Prescott and Prescott Valley, worrying local residents.

There have been no evacuations because of this fire. The fire is centered six miles northeast of Black Canyon City.

Air crews working the fire were grounded during periods on Saturday because of the weather. The fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike. There are 100 people working on the fire and there are no significant threats to structures at this time.

There is a significant threat to cultural, riparian, and sensitive wildlife species on the Agua Fria National Monument.

The Brooklyn Fire is 5 percent contained as of the Sunday morning update.