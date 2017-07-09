Brooklyn Fire snarls traffic on I-17

The Brooklyn Fire near Black Canyon City grew to more than 35,000 acres by morning on Sunday, July 9, 2017, and by late afternoon forced the closure of Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported I-17 closed in both directions at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. By 5 p.m., one southbound lane had reopened. However, at about 6 p.m., a crash compounded traffic delays. ADOT reported a 10-mile backup on I-17 southbound before the Highway 169 exit.

By 8 p.m., both southbound lanes had reopened, but the backup was 10-plus miles long. One northbound lane was open, with a shorter, 5-mile backup, ADOT reported.

Bloody Basin Road east of Interstate 17 and Badger Springs Road also had been closed, according to the incident report by the U.S. Forest Service.

ADOT recommended drivers use alternate routes between Flagstaff and Phoenix.

The fire was first reported at 3:30 p.m., Friday, July 7. The monsoon-related weather helped the lightning-caused fire grow quickly with strong gusty and erratic winds. It was those winds that blew the smoke into areas of Prescott and Prescott Valley, worrying local residents.

There have been no evacuations because of this fire. The fire is centered six miles northeast of Black Canyon City.

Air crews working the fire were grounded during periods on Saturday because of the weather. The fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike. There are 100 people working on the fire and there are no significant threats to structures at this time.

There is a significant threat to cultural, riparian, and sensitive wildlife species on the Agua Fria National Monument.

The Brooklyn Fire was 5 percent contained as of the Sunday morning update.

