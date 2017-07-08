Where are they now? … in the pros!

2017 Majors & Minors Assignments, Stats for former Yavapai College baseball players (through July 6) (Stats for current team only, as reported by Major League Baseball/Minor League Baseball.) MAJORS Kole Calhoun, right fielder, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Avg.: .251 HR: 12 RBI: 41 OBP: .327 Ken Giles, closer, Houston Astros Record: 1-2 ERA: 3.45 SV: 19 SO: 39 WHIP: 1.12 Kirby Yates, pitcher, San Diego Padres Record: 2-1 ERA: 2.54 SO: 43 WHIP: 1.13 MINORS Chance Adams, pitcher, New York Yankees – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Pennsylvania (AAA) Record: 6-2 ERA: 2.39 SO: 58 BB: 19 WHIP: 0.93 Willie Calhoun, second baseman, Los Angeles Dodgers – Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA) Games: 78 At Bats: 305 Hits: 92 HR: 19 Runs: 53 RBI: 57 Avg.: .302 James Dykstra, pitcher, Texas Rangers – Round Rock Express, Texas (AAA) Record: 0-3 ERA: 9.00 SO: 23 BB: 13 WHIP: 2.30 Tim Arakawa, second baseman, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim – Mobile BayBears, Alabama (AA) Games: 32 At Bats: 95 Hits: 28 Runs: 15 RBI: 7 Avg.: .295 Andrew Walter, pitcher, Houston Astros – Corpus Christi Hooks, Texas (AA) Record: 0-0 ERA: 3.38 SO: 10 BB: 0 WHIP: 1.25 JoJo Romero, pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies – Clearwater Threshers, Florida (Advanced A) Record: 0-1 ERA: 0.00 SO: 10 BB: 2 WHIP: 0.79 Drew Turbin, second baseman, Baltimore Orioles – Frederick Keys, Maryland (Advanced A) Games: 51 At Bats: 145 Hits: 30 Runs: 14 RBI: 7 Avg.: .207 Nate Easley, second baseman, San Diego Padres – Fort Wayne TinCaps, Indiana (A) Games: 32 At Bats: 97 Hits: 21 Runs: 12 RBI: 8 Avg.: .216 Alexis Olmeda, catcher, Arizona Diamondbacks – Kane County Cougars, Illinois (A) Games: 24 At Bats: 77 Hits: 15 Runs: 6 RBI: 5 Avg.: .195

Former Yavapai College star slugger Willie Calhoun is among four Oklahoma City Dodgers who were named Pacific Coast League (PCL) All-Stars and will play in the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game July 12 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Three of the four players were elected by a vote of league field managers, general managers and broadcasters/media, the OKC Dodgers’ media relations department reported June 28.

They include Calhoun, a second baseman, as well as outfielder Alex Verdugo and starting pitcher Wilmer Font. Relief pitcher Madison Younginer earned a reserve spot.

The OKC Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the L.A. Dodgers, tied with the Reno Aces for the most representatives on the PCL All-Star roster.

Through July 6, Calhoun had hit 19 home runs, which currently tied him for fourth in the PCL. He currently ranks third in the league in total bases (177), fifth in slugging percentage (.580) and is tied for seventh in RBIs (57).

A native of Vallejo, California, Calhoun, 22, was drafted straight out of Yavapai by the Dodgers in the fourth round in 2015.

While at Yavapai, Calhoun helped guide the Roughriders to the 2015 JUCO Division I World Series after registering a record-breaking season at the plate. He led the Roughriders in hits (98), runs scored (83) and home runs (31) that year. Calhoun’s 31 homers snapped the YC program’s single-season HR record, which previously had been held by Brian Deak (29).

In 2015, Calhoun was named the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) Player of the Year and a First Team All-ACCAC pick. He also was a First Team All-National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region I selection and an NJCAA D-I First Team All-American.

The 30th annual Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network, the American Forces Network, MiLB.TV, the MiLB First Pitch App and the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network at 6 p.m. Arizona time.

Romero solid in Class A Advanced League debut

JoJo Romero, who helped pitch the Yavapai College baseball team to the JUCO Division I World Series national championship in 2016, matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his first start for the Clearwater (Florida) Threshers July 2.

In Romero’s Class A Advanced League debut, the Threshers suffered a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Yankees.

Romero impressed, though. He had an unearned run in 6-1/3 strong innings, allowing three hits and issuing two walks for the Philadelphia Phillies’ affiliate. He struck out 10 for the second time in his last three starts, tallying 10 on June 16 for his previous team, the Lakewood (Florida) Blue Claws.

The 20-year-old mixed speeds and kept Tampa off balance throughout, the Threshers’ media relations department reported. Tampa plated its only run against Romero with two outs in the fifth, when an error by Jan Hernandez at third allowed Angel Aguilar to score and put the Yankees up 1-0.

The Minor League Baseball (MiLB) media relations department provided information for this story.

