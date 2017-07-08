Smoke blowing in from east; no local fires reported

Smoke stretching across Prescott on Saturday morning is from fires burning elsewhere, officials say.

Multiple questions from readers early this morning led us to ask as well.

Yavapai County Emergency Management reported: "We're getting reports of heavy smoke from Mt. Union to Highland Pines. Youth camps have called in to check on the smoke.

"Large fires are burning on the Tonto National Forest 10 miles from (Interstate) 17 to the east, according to the Prescott Forest Dispatch Center."

Officials added the wind shifted at about 4 a.m., bringing the smoke toward the Prescott area.

Prescott National Forest has checked the local areas and found no fires on the Prescott Forest, the county stated.

Bureau of Land Management officials are reporting the smoke is visible east of Sunset Point, also confirming it is from a fire on the Tonto Forest. "Their dispatch center is aware and is sending resources," BLM stated on its Twitter feed.

Prescott Valley Police also reported the smoke observed in the Prescott Valley as well as Dewey-Humboldt area "is from a fire near Sunset Point. There is no need for concern for residents of Prescott Valley, Dewey and Humboldt."

Prescott Fire reports it is drift smoke from a 100-acre fire east of Cordes Junction.