Letter: Repeal/replace ads

Editor:

The ads (here at the Courier’s webpage, and elsewhere) are non-stop against the pending repeal/replace legislation. The money-interests are doing their best to keep the pipeline to taxpayer money flowing (aka, premium subsidies from the government, plus high deductibles to keep from having to pay out any benefits).

Our representatives should support the proposed replacement of the ACA. It’s not perfect. Perfect would be to repeal the ACA – period – and take a focused approach to fixing limited healthcare insurance issues. But ACA is failing (as was expected and designed to do) and needs to go. If replacing it with something slightly less onerous is the best we can do, so be it.

Our representatives should reject the ‘next-step’ calls for complete government control of healthcare (aka, single-payer). Government monopolies are contrary to (what should be) the very nature of our country.

Our representatives should reject the ‘compromise’ of funding PP as part of government control of healthcare. They should reject the fear that de-funding PP would lose political support from the women-block. Some women, sure, but I am a baby-boomer, college-educated woman who is disgusted by the abortion industry. I am not an anomaly. Besides, they should take a stand for what is right, and not take positions based on a calculation of lobby-money lost and fear of attack ads.

Mary Frederickson

Prescott