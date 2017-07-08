Flood warnings issued for Yavapai County, areas in or near Goodwin Fire

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west-central Arizona until 7:45 p.m.

At 4:50 p.m., the National Weather Service Flagstaff Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across northern and western sections of the Goodwin Fire scar. This rainfall will produce flash flooding in Grapevine and Big Bug creeks.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Officials advise residents in or near these areas to move to higher ground immediately. Act quickly to protect your life.

Heavy rainfall over the Goodwin Fire scar will likely trigger life-threatening flash floods and debris flows in and downstream of the fire area. Residences near drainages and creeks, particularly Big Bug Creek and surrounding tributaries such as Grapevine Creek and Hackberry Creek, may be affected by high water and debris flows.

Heavy rains may also cause flooding across Highway 69 near Mayer.

