Police use common sense enforcing anti-litter regulations

A family has just spent the day at Granite Creek Park and are cleaning up before they go. As they walk away, they accidentally leave behind a soda can.

That’s technically littering because someone caused it to be placed there, said Prescott Police Public Information Officer Dave Fuller, presenting the scene.

However, that wouldn’t be cause for a citation or arrest based on Prescott’s anti-litter regulations because the intent wasn’t to leave it there, Fuller said, also painting a new picture where someone is driving down the road and throws a wadded up fast food package out the window.

“Is that cause for enforcement action? I think so. We live in a beautiful area, it’s the great outdoors and things like that,” he said. “So what is the intent with that? Clearly there’s different levels of intent that go into our enforcement and sometimes it truly depends on the circumstances and each situation has to be looked at differently.”

Litter Lifters volunteer to keep Prescott clean For nearly 40 years, the Prescott Litter Lifters have been working to clean up Prescott’s roadsides, said Farrish Sharon. She came from Tucson — which had a lot of trash, she said — and the first thing she did when coming to Prescott was join the Litter Lifters, out of a desire to keep the community clean. “We like to see Prescott looking clean. Roadside trash drives us all crazy,” Sharon said. “We just like to keep Prescott looking good.” Nowadays, the group picks up more than 1,000 bags of trash. Statistics from 2012 to 2016 show that Prescott Litter Lifters picked up 830 bags in 2012; 827 bags in 2013; 1,183 bags in 2014; 988 bags in 2015; and 1,044 bags in 2016. So far, this year they’ve picked up 599 bags of trash. Meeting on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. in the winter and from 8 to 9 a.m. in the summer, the group works to prioritize the highways, she said, adding that when the group sees a section of adopted highway that has been neglected, they make a point to pick that section’s trash up. The group usually has about 12 to 14 volunteers working and with all of them working an hour, that’s about 24 to 28 hours of people picking up trash, Sharon said. “That’s a lot of manpower,” she said, mentioning people who have volunteered for more than 20 years. Anyone can help too by picking up any litter they see and putting it in the trash. “If everybody did that, it would be really helpful to the community.” For information about Prescott Litter Lifters, visit www.prescottlitte...

According to the Prescott City Code, no person shall throw, deposit or be responsible for littering on any street, sidewalk, public place, any building, grounds or lots; sweeping litter into gutters is prohibited as is throwing litter from a vehicle, and merchants have a duty to keep their sidewalks free of litter.

However, like many of the laws in the state of Arizona, discretion is very important when it comes to enforcing the litter regulations, Fuller said, noting that the law is not necessarily black and white many times and there are a lot of gray areas.

On one hand, Fuller said he could be driving down the road and see a candy wrapper fly out of the car in front of him. Technically, that’s littering but upon pulling the car over and seeing there’s a 4-year-old in the back seat with a candy bar, that’s not going to lead to an arrest, but the opportunity for some education presents itself, he said.

On the other hand though, a car driving down the road in an outlying area might throw a lit cigarette out the window, Fuller said.

“Probably a smaller item of litter, extremely much more hazardous. Could they be arrested or charged for something? Absolutely,” he said. “Now, does the situation call for more stringent enforcement in that situation than the candy wrapper? Could very well be because the danger to others and things like that. There just has to be some common sense that goes into it.”

The method of enforcement always depends upon the situation and the person’s intent, Fuller said, bringing up that the aforementioned child might not know the difference or a person driving a pickup truck accidentally causes a bag to fly out of the truck. It’s technically a violation, but there wasn’t intent to cause the violation, he said.

Distribution of handbills and literature can also be a violation of City Code, Fuller said.

“The wind blows them away, they’re not secured to the vehicle and that can technically be a violation,” he said. “The city ordinance is much more pointed to the nomenclature, but certainly that is a violation as well.”

According to City Code, those in violation of the anti-litter regulations shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and punished with a fine ranging from $100 to $2,500, by imprisonment of up to six months, or both. That’s the decision of the judge, Fuller said, adding that on the range of classifications in the state’s revised statutes. It can be a class six felony down to a class two misdemeanor and all depends on the amount, volume and weight of the litter.

In law enforcement, voluntary compliance is always the goal and people following the law voluntarily is a win-win for everybody, Fuller said.

“The great majority of our people throw their garbage away … because nobody wants to look at that,” he said, utilizing an example of nobody wanting people to throw trash in their front yards.

“The City of Prescott is all of our front yards. We want it to be beautiful, we want it to appeal to residents and tourism and visitors, all across the board. It’s a beautiful place to be.”