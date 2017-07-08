Column: Rain drops everywhere, just not at my house

When it rains, it pours – just not everywhere.

That is a statement I made in a column back in 2006, in response to people who read the forecasts we publish on page 2A and their misunderstanding of what they mean.

This week, like that day 11 years ago, for example, the monsoons are kicking in. On Thursday, when driving home from dinner, my wife and I saw what I think were the first rain drops of the summer on our windshield.

We employed the wipers, and the streets were wet (we could even smell the rain) … until about five miles from home. On our property — nada, zip, zilch. If the monsoon graced our land, it left no trace.

That coincides with the forecast: 30 percent chance, meaning at any given time that much of the Prescott area could receive precipitation.

And, again like aforementioned similar day in 2006, I have fielded numerous phone calls. Some called us morons, a few questioned my ancestry, while others wondered if we are just plain nuts.

As I chronicled in a column 11 years ago, “What they were referring to was the … Page 2A weather report … stating that Prescott Valley received a ‘trace.’”

The crux then was the location. The measuring site was at Watson Lake, and Prescott Valley was alleged to have received more. Maybe so. The callers — most being from the Prescott Valley area — complained that they measured much more than that “trace.”

It takes me back to my college days when I studied philosophy (those semesters when I wondered what I was meant to do for the rest of my life). A big difference exists in a forecast; if it calls for a 50 percent chance of rain, that could mean 50 percent of the residents or area will see rain or everyone could see rain 50 percent of the time.

(Just don’t ask if the storm makes a sound when no one is there!)

A caller from 11 years ago actually brought all of this to my attention this past week. Joe Moore of Orchard Ranch recalled the time he saw rain fall on his neighbor’s house, but not his. “I could see it … he got rain, but 70 feet away I got nothing,” he said.

So, as the monsoons (meaning “rainy season” or “seasonal rain”) begin, you may actually receive only a trace — or nothing at all — or a deluge.

Yet, this is why we publish information about weather. We want our readers to see the whole picture, not only what they did or did not see in their rain gauge or out their window.

Bring on the moisture, I say. I will get rain on my property (someday).