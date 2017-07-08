Argus Hamilton: No bombing of North Korea due to Trump’s investments

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump had to stay in a house in Hamburg after the State Department forgot to book a hotel. He takes these vacation properties seriously. Trump has a time-share in North Korea and the only thing keeping that country from being leveled is that he doesn’t want to lose that investment.

President Trump tried to resolve the North Korean crisis with Russia’s and China’s leaders in Hamburg Friday. Now that Kim Jung Un has an ICBM missile and a nuclear bomb, people on the West Coast would do well to remember the mayor of Hiroshima’s last words. What the hell was that??

Hamburg police had to use water cannons to drive back protestors before the G-20 summit got started on Friday. The rioters are fanatical anti-capitalists. At one point the rioting, looting and rock throwing got so bad that casual passers-by just assumed that Hamburg just defeated Dusseldorf.

President Trump was cheered in Poland Thursday when he spoke at the site of the Warsaw uprising against the Nazis. He cited Poland’s invasion by the Germans and the Russians in the same year. It’s the only crowd that cheered louder than Texans when Trump called for a border wall.

President Trump in Poland cited CNN and NBC as Fake News Thursday, prompting more fury from CNN and NBC. It never ends. Watching Trump and the mainstream media attack each other is like when you enjoy watching partiers trash a house, and then suddenly you realize it’s your house.

Kim Jung Un boasted Thursday that his new ICBM missile can reach California, thinking that destroying California is a threat to President Trump. It only drew Trump’s encouragement. Once Kim’s missiles can also reach New York, you can expect Trump to start making fun of Kim’s haircut.

ISIS forces were on the verge of finally being wiped out by Iraqi forces in Mosul on Thursday while U.S., British and Russian warplanes bombed their Syrian capital Raqqa. The head coach for ISIS would say they’ve had a tough year this season. A lot of their starters signed with cruise missiles.

Fox News suspended TV host Charles Payne over charges of sexual harassment involving an extra-marital office affair Friday. That’s three guys in one year. With each new charge of sex in the workplace, it becomes more and more clear why nobody has ever been late for work at Fox News.

The Secret Service grilled Kathy Griffin Monday, weeks after she posed for a photo holding up a mock severed head of Trump. Both political parties are angry at the comic. The Republicans are mad at Kathy for disrespecting the president and the Democrats are mad at her because it wasn’t real.

Las Vegas marijuana dispensaries enjoyed long lines of customers outside the stores Saturday when recreational pot became legal in Nevada. Pot makes you lethargic and disinterested. One recent poll says that forty percent of Jamaicans don’t know the dance moves to their national anthem.

RED began taking advance orders for a new platinum phone called Hydrogen which will offer glasses-free 3-D screen display. We live in a brand new world. Millennials won’t believe this, but there was a time before smart phones when, if you lost someone at Wal-Mart, they were just gone.

The White House vowed action against colleges that punish free speech advocates. The entire generation needs to be de-programmed. A recent poll said only forty percent of college students believe in free speech, and the rest of the students think speech should be paid for by the government.

Tiger Woods was released from a rehab in Florida Tuesday after treatment for his addiction to pain pills. Some rehabs are especially nice. Last week, Lindsay Lohan told Hollywood to get off Trump’s back and give him a chance and she was promptly admitted to the Los Angeles Country Club.