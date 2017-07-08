5 homes destroyed in Goodwin Fire

The Goodwin Fire completely destroyed five homes and partially damaged two others, according to Dave Williams, Land Use and Planning division manager with Yavapai County Development Services.

According to the department’s assessment, two travel trailers on separate lots were also destroyed, as were several out-buildings — such as garden sheds or barns.



Two of the destroyed and one of the damaged homes are located in Mayer, Williams said Friday. That number is identical in Pine Flat. The other destroyed home is off Poland Junction Road.

The final report on these damages has not been released; however, those who lost their homes have been notified.

“As far as I am aware, everybody who lost a home in the Goodwin Fire does have fire insurance,” Williams said. “That was something we did not see in Yarnell (2013). That’s why the Yarnell Hill Recovery Group was created down there, to aid those homeowners who didn’t have property insurance.”



FIRE STATUS

The Goodwin Fire stood at 28,516 acres on Friday evening, July 7, and was 95 percent contained, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Debbie Maneely.

There are still 158 people working the fire, which started the afternoon of June 24, and the cause is still under investigation.

“In the northwest corner of the Goodwin fire, near Big Bug Mesa, pockets of fuel inside the fire perimeter will continue to burn out and a few isolated, single-tree torching instances are possible, but unlikely to threaten containment lines,” Maneely said. “Crews will continue chipping, fence repair, and scattering of brush on the dozer and handlines.”

The Prescott National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response team has started its initial assessment of the impacts of the fire. The assessment identifies areas of severe burn and potential threats to human life and safety, property, and potential threats to important cultural and natural resources.



Residents who live downstream from burned areas should be aware that the potential for flooding and debris flow increases after a fire, Maneely said. “Even after prescribed emergency actions are implemented to minimize the post-fire risks, the burned area still poses a risk from potential flooding and debris flows.”

It is important that residents take steps to protect themselves and their property from flooding and mudflows. Residents living near or around a recently burned area should:

• Monitor local weather reports and public safety bulletins, local road closures, emergency notifications, weather alerts, and follow local, county, and city advisories.

• Use a Weather Radio or smart phone weather app — AccuWeather, Weather Channel or WeatherBug. All apps are free and available on both Android and iOS platforms.



• Prepare to evacuate if emergency authorities determine that flooding and mudflows are expected.

Additional flood information is available from the Yavapai County Flood Control District at www.ycflood.com.

Courier reporters Scott Orr and Max Efrein contributed to this article.