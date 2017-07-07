Reward for ranch vandalism, truck theft increased to $7,500

Yavapai Silent Witness has increased its reward for information leading to the arrest of suspect in a recent ranch vandalism and vehicle theft case to $7,500.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspects who stole a pickup truck from a ranch about 10 miles east of Interstate 17 off Dugas Road, according to Silent Witness.

The truck, which is still missing, was driven through several ranch gates on June 7, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It is a gray 2002 Chevrolet half-ton extended cab with a four-inch lift and a white tool box in the bed, a brush guard and 8,000-pound winch on the front. The Arizona license number is 243HCZ.

In order to be eligible for the $7,500 cash reward, callers must contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 and can remain anonymous.