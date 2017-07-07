Feature Home of the Week: 608 St. Enodoc Cir • Prescott

Tour our brand new Silver Oak model at Pinnacle Views in the award-winning Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The Silver Oak is 1900 square feet, and features a spacious open floor plan,

2 bedrooms + den (or 3rd bedroom), 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, and multiple personalization options to choose from.

Build your dream home in Prescott Lakes to enjoy the countless amenities the community offers including 12 acres of scenic lakes, workout facilities, sparkling swimming pools, full service salon and spa, tennis courts, and a Hale Irwin designed golf course.

Choose from 5 other innovative floor plans, ranging from 1,713 to 2,578+ square feet with prices starting in the low $300s.

Starting at $331,900

928-445-4530

www.dornhomes.com

Marketed by IMC & Associates